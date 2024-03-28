Kate Middleton & Prince William Will Spend Easter With Their Kids Differently This Year

When it comes to holiday traditions, the royal family rarely tends to change it up. For Easter, the royal family gathers to attend church at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. This has pretty much always been the case. But this year, Kate Middleton and Prince William are changing things up as the family deals with the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis and will reportedly spend time together at home instead of bringing their three children out in public.

Middleton was seen for the first time in months last Friday, when she appeared via video to share her cancer diagnosis, which was discovered after she underwent abdominal surgery in January. Middleton, who is mom to 10-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old Prince Louis with husband Prince William, explained in her video that her family had been taking time to “explain everything” to their children “in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay.”

“As I have said to them,” she continued. “I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body, and spirits.”

To that end, Vanity Fair reports that it can confirm the Prince and Princess of Wales will not be attending Easter Mattins Service this weekend at St. George’s Chapel. While Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles, who was also diagnosed with cancer this year, will be in attendance with Queen Camilla, he will not attend Maundy Thursday Service ahead of the celebration.

Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Catherine, Princess of Wales at the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Instead of attending Easter church services, Middleton and Prince William are expected to spend the holiday at their country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk. The couple were seen leaving Adelaide Cottage via helicopter with their three children, per Entertainment Tonight, and heading towards Anmer Hall, which is located on Sandringham Estate. The royal children are currently on Easter break, which means they can enjoy a more relaxed environment at their country home and spend time with King Charles, who is also expected to spend the holidays, according to Vanity Fair, at Sandringham Estate.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are both known for enjoying the outdoors with their children, and their life at Anmer Hall should bring that well-deserved normality the couple so crave for their family. The children have chores on the farm, and can maybe even enjoy an Easter egg hunt on the private grounds. A nice break for the family to spend together.