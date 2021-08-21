Whether you call it a jumper or a sweater, whether you prefer a v-neck or a crewneck, a pullover or a cardigan, there’s one thing we can all agree on. No one wears a sweater like Prince George. No one. Since his birth in July 2013, Prince George has been one of the world’s premiere sweater influencers. He has named one of Tatler’s most fashionable people of 2018 in the United Kingdom when he was just 5 years old. And I believe that title all came down to his sweaters. Because up until his 8th birthday, he was only ever wearing shorts.

Now that’s not to say the future King of England hasn’t worn some incredibly stylish dungarees over the years. He appeared to be especially fond of red shorts, which is a strong statement look for a young toddler.

But really, it’s his sweater collection that takes the cake. Kate Middleton and Prince William are raising their children to be outdoorsy, to be comfortable mucking about in the garden and rolling around in the grass and such. No wonder Prince George and his siblings, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte and 3-year-old Prince Louis, all have such lovely sweaters. They need them for all that stylish time spent on the moors and such.

A Cardigan King Is Born Anthony Devlin - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Prince George’s first royal tour of Australia and New Zealand saw the rise of a true King of Cardigans, even if he didn’t look that impressed about it at the time.

The Perfect Mother-Son Look Anthony Devlin - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Prince George went for an all-white sweater and collared shirt look on his 2014 royal tour of Australia, allowing mom Kate Middleton’s red coat and hat combo to really pop. That’s how a confident cardigan influencer works it.

Casual For Polo Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince George matched mom Kate Middleton again at his dad’s 2015 polo match in a blue cardigan and blue shorts with a pop of a white polo shirt. Also a toy train because he is a toddler after all.

You’ve Gotta See The Baby! Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Prince George became a big brother in May 2015 when his sister Princess Charlotte was born, and he made sure to let her know who was the sweater boss right away. He and dad Prince William visited her at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, and he could not have looked more adorable. Knee socks and cardigan and shorts? My heart.

Saying Goodbye In Style Prince George looking stylish with great-grandpa. When Prince Philip died in 2021, Prince William shared a photo of him sitting alongside Prince George in one of his all-time best sweaters. A fitting tribute to a legendary patriarch.

A Classic Canadian Look Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During his 2016 visit to the west coast of Canada with his parents, Prince George wore a classic navy pullover with red shorts to ward off the unpredictable weather.

Little Boy Blue With His Balloon Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images I don’t know what I love more about this photo from a children’s party in Victoria, Canada in 2016. Prince George’s blue sweater or the wary look on his face as he accepts a balloon animal. Tied for both.

A Professional Wearer Of Sweaters RICHARD POHLE/AFP/Getty Images When Prince George started school at Thomas’s Battersea in London in 2017, he entered the big leagues of sweater-wearing. His school uniform. And of course he pulled it off beautifully.

A Sweater Worthy Of ‘GQ’ Prince George made it into ‘GQ.’ When Prince William was interviewed for GQ in 2017, he was photographed under a tree with his son crawling towards him. So... Prince George was stylish enough to make GQ. I’m just saying.

Off To Meet Another Baby Prince George knows his school sweater looks so good, there’s no point in changing. Even when he’s back to the hospital to meet baby brother Prince Louis in 2018.

He’s Got The Wave Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images During his visit to Canada in 2016, Prince George went for a subtle checked button down shirt under his navy cableknit. Couple that with his charming smile and wave and this is everything we want to see.

Ready To Get Muddy The Cambridge family took a candid photo for their 2018 Christmas card that showed everyone looking casual, and Prince George ready to play in jeans and a green sweater.

Stepping It Up For Christmas Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Prince George attended Christmas church services with the rest of the royals, and topped his navy sweater with a matching blazer and a white collared shirt. Because the blazer makes it extra fancy.

Two Can Play At This Game AARON CHOWN/AFP/Getty Images I wonder if Prince George was annoyed that Princess Charlotte got pockets on her Thomas’s Battersea sweater when she joined him there in 2019. Or maybe he prefers a simpler cut.

Getting Sweaty For Christmas The 2019 Cambridge family Christmas card featured Prince George in a zip-up sweater and, believe it or not, kind of sweaty hair. Gasp.

Long Pants & Stripes, Oh La La AARON CHOWN/AFP/Getty Images The Cambridge family went to a Christmas pantomime show in 2020, and Prince George went a bit wild with a striped sweater and long pants.

Another Year, Another Neutral Christmas Sweater Prince George loves an outdoorsy sweater. The 2020 Christmas card photo was taken at the Cambridge family country home of Anmer Hall, and naturally Prince George wore a neutral sweater. This time around, he also looked suddenly grown up.

Volunteering But Make It Fashion Prince George helped his dad Prince William deliver food to isolated pensioners during the 2020 lockdown, and of course he looked very cool in his navy sweater and pants.

Outshining Her Majesty A family photo the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared after Prince Philip’s death showed Prince George upstaging the Queen herself in his light blue argyle sweater.