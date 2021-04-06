Prince Harry Will Appear In A New Netflix Docuseries

Several months after they announced their partnership with the streaming company, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first series with Netflix has been announced. And the focus of the new series is one that has long been deeply personal and important to the Duke of Sussex in particular — the Invictus Games.

The new docuseries Heart Of Invictus has been greenlit by Netflix, and will be produced by the couple’s new Archewell Productions. Heart Of Invictus will go behind the scenes by following former military service members, all of whom have been injured or suffered a lift-altering illness in the line of duties, as they prepare to compete in the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague. What’s more, Prince Harry is set to attend the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague, just as he has done at every iteration since the first games in 2014 in London, England, meaning he will appear in the docuseres.

The Invictus Games were initially inspired by the Warrior Games, where injured military members were given the chance to compete in physical endurance events like track races, wheelchair basketball, and more.

Prince Harry has been instrumental in the Invictus Games since its inception in 2014, and remains the patron of the organization to this day. "Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve,” the Duke of Sussex said in a statement shared with Broadway World. “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.”

“As Archewell Productions' first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service,” Prince Harry added.

The new docuseries, which does not yet have a release date, will be directed by Oscar-winners Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara of White Helmets fame.

This is the first docuseries from Prince Harry and Markle to launch after they signed a multimillion dollar deal with Netflix last September, and more are expected to come from that deal in the future, including a new children's series, which makes sense for the couple as they are parents to 23-month-old son Archie and are expecting a baby girl later this summer.

As for the couple’s first Netflix series Heart Of Invictus, it promises to be truly inspirational. Not to mention a culmination of Prince Harry’s efforts to engage and encourage wounded military service members with the yearly Invictus Games. His life might have changed over the past few years, but his passion for his patronage clearly has not.