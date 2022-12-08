The legend of how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first fell in love has almost become folklore at this point. The most common version of how the two met being that they were set up on a first date, her not realizing who he was at first. Now we have the real story for Prince Harry himself. “We met over Instagram,” he said in the couple’s new Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan. And he was the one to get the ball rolling, all because of the dog face filter on Snapchat.

Markle was spending the summer of 2016 enjoying her best single woman life, she explained in the documentary. Her series Suits had been picked up for another season and life was going well for her.

“I had a career, I had my life, I had my path,” she explains in the docuseries. And so she decided to spend time traveling for the summer before heading back to work. And documenting her travels on Instagram. Which was when she caught the eye of Prince Harry. He followed a mutual friend and “was scrolling through my feed, and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them.” Markle was using the dog ears filter on Snapchat, and apparently this was what really caught his attention.

Prince Harry was smitten with Meghan Markle after seeing her with dog ear Snapchat filter. Netflix

The couple’s mutual friend reached out to Markle to see if she wanted to date “Prince Haz,” and this was when Markle said “who?” Clearly she knew who Prince Harry was but Prince Haz is a different story. From there the two spent time texting until Prince Harry was able to convince her to go on a date. Which went so well Markle asked him if he might like to go to dinner the next night, a move he called very “forward and American” but clearly in a good way.

Their third date? A week in Africa. Where they finally shared their first kiss, after Prince Harry offered Markle a chicken sandwich. Romantic.

Prince Harry invited Meghan Markle to join him on a trip to Botswana after meeting just twice in person. Netflix Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent five days in a tent together in Africa. Netflix

The pair dated in secret for as long as possible, a time which Markle referred to as a “guarded treasure,” before going public with their engagement in 2017 and marrying in 2018. And, as we all now know, walking away from the royal family in 2020.

All because Meghan Markle tried out the dog ear Snapchat filter. Who knew?