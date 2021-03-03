Prince Harry's Suit For His Oprah Winfrey Interview Was A Nod To Archie

Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is expected to be revealing, but eagle-eyed royal fans are also already noticing that it's packed with symbolism. From Meghan Markle's bracelet to Prince Harry's suit, the couple has clearly put plenty of thought into every aspect of their sit-down chat with Winfrey.

For the CBS Primetime special, Oprah With Meghan & Harry, which airs on March 7, both Markle and Prince Harry opted to wear something as a nod to someone special. Markle wore a diamond bracelet that once belonged to Princess Diana. "They wanted to wear the bracelet to have (Harry's) mother there with them during the interview," a spokesperson for Markle told TODAY about the bracelet. As for Prince Harry, his outfit was more of an ode to their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

In preview clips of the highly-anticipated interview, the Duke of Sussex is wearing a light-grey suit over a white, button-down shirt and a pair of brown loafers. And that suit, as Hello! Magazine and People reported, is the same suit the prince wore in May 2019 when he and Markle first introduced their son to the world. The only difference is that he's missing the black tie for his interview with Winfrey.

Perhaps the idea of recycling fine suits came from his father, Prince Charles, who has a foundation that creates sustainable garments, as GQ detailed in 2020. Prince Charles actually wore a recycled grey suit to his son's wedding that he has had since 1984, according to People.

Nonetheless, grey is definitely Prince Harry's color. As for Markle's dress for the interview, her black Armani silk dress may also hold some special meaning. According to Town & Country, the embroidered lotus flower on the right side of the dress symbolizes rebirth and spiritual enlightenment. Needless to say, the importance of family, enlightenment, happiness, and remembrance will all be key points in their upcoming, historic interview.