Prince Harry's Friend Posted A Cute Photo Of Them "Shopping For Our Wives" In Japan

Prince Harry has flown the coop, or Archie’s Chick-Inn to be precise. He and his longtime pal, Argentine polo player Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, have taken off to Tokyo, Japan together for a special sports summit. And apparently to get in a little shopping for their wives while they’re in town. If Figueras’ photo from the shopping excursion gives us any clues as to what the two men were shopping for, Meghan Markle can expect anything from a backpack to notebooks and pens. Is Meghan Markle going back to school and this is Prince Harry’s way of supporting her? It’s all a big mystery.

The Duke of Sussex was in town to attend the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition for Sentable, the charity he co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help children in Africa affected by AIDS and poverty. While there, he and Figueras decided to head out on a shopping spree for their wives, according to a photo Figueras shared on Instagram.

“Shopping for our wives,” Figueras captioned a photo of the two men standing shoulder-to-shoulder in polo shirts, jeans, and sunglasses. “A big thank you to Tokyo for your generous hospitality and kindness towards us. And of course, for your continued support of @sentebale!”

Prince Harry is traveling without Meghan, who presumably stayed home with their two children, 4-year-old son Archie and 2-year-old daughter Lilibet, but he was still in Montecito to celebrate her birthday with her last week. So perhaps he is just adding to her birthday gifts with a little special something from Japan.

The Duke of Sussex has, of course, traveled without his family before. He went to his father King Charles’ coronation on his own earlier this year, and attended his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral on his own in 2021. Whether or not he bought a gift for his wife at either of those solo events is anyone’s guess. Maybe he needs someone to go shopping with him to make the event fun.

Besides, it sounds as though the Duchess of Sussex is living her best life back in California without her husband there. She reportedly went (with virtually every other celebrity) to see Taylor Swift in concert last week with a friend, and of course she enjoyed a fun birthday outing with her husband and friends before he left. Now all she needs is a sturdy new backpack and she’s all set.