15 Of Prince Harry's Most Precious Photos With Archie & Lilibet

Long before Prince Harry became a dad for the first time in 2019, he talked about what kind of dad he hoped to be. Perhaps inspired by his own incredibly close relationship with mom Princess Diana, King Charles’ youngest son knew he wanted his children to have a nice, “relatively normal” upbringing. “I am determined to have a relatively normal life and if I am lucky enough to have children, they can have one too,” he said back in 2017. Just one year before he married Meghan Markle and two years before he became a dad for the first time.

He really did manifest a whole new life for himself back then. Because here we are five years later and Prince Harry is living his best dad life in California with his two kids, 4-year-old son Archie and 2-year-old daughter Lilibet. Now that he has stepped away from his senior royal role, Prince Harry has all the time in the world to really enjoy fatherhood.

The Sussex family tends to keep an incredibly low profile, but royal fans got a behind-the-scenes look at life in Montecito through home videos shared by the couple in their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. Whether he’s exploring the great outdoors, reading to his kids, or trying to get in some very relatable downtime to honor his own mental health, Prince Harry’s life revolves around his two little ones.

The Look Of Love Netflix Not only does Archie look so much like his dad in this photo of Prince Harry carrying the toddler on his shoulders, they are also clearly best friends. And that hat of Archie’s is just the best.

Celebrating Firsts Together Netflix Archie turned 1 during the Covid-19 lockdown in May 2020, when his parents were actually staying at the home of Tyler Perry. But this didn’t stop them from celebrating their sweet little boy, birthday hat, confetti, and all.

Shelter From The Storm Netflix Prince Harry sheltered his little boy under an umbrella on a rainy day in California, and they were both enjoying the snuggles.

The Family That Reads Together Netflix Prince Harry curled up on the couch with his son and a book and a couple of dogs... absolute bliss.

Becoming A Girl Dad Netflix When Meghan Markle gave birth to daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana in 2021, Prince Harry became a girl dad. Look at the tender way he kisses his sweet little girl; he is obviously smitten.

Catching Sunsets With Archie Netflix Meghan Markle took a home video of Prince Harry and Archie chatting as the sun went down in California, and Archie was a typical toddler who just asked his dad “Why?” in response to everything.

Putting His Shoulders To Good Use Netflix Much as he did with Archie, Prince Harry seems to love giving little Lilibet a ride on his shoulders. While Meghan Markle carries Archie who looks to be wearing a full suit. Wonder where they were off to looking so dressed up?

Sleeping On Her Dad Netflix It’s the quiet moments that make all the difference for parents, like having baby Lilibet fall asleep on her dad. He is so careful not to wake her.

Picking Flowers With Lili Netflix As befits her floral name, Prince Harry spends time checking out flowers with his little girl Lili.

A Slip-And-Slide Dad Netflix It should come as no surprise to anyone that Prince Harry is a slip-and-slide dad. Or that he clearly isn’t just showing up to watch his son cool down on a hot day. He’s trying out the slide for himself.

Holding On To His “Petite Lili” Netflix

Bathtime Fun Netflix Archie looked like he was ready to climb right on out of the tub during bathtime but his laughing dad caught hold of him. Keeping him safe as always.

Just A Typical Family Walk Netflix Taking a stroll outside in shorts and flip-flops with his daughter perched on his shoulders and his son walking the family dog, Prince Harry looked far away from his former royal life.

Learning To Walk Is A Family Affair Netflix When it came time for Lilibet to learn to walk, you better believe that both of her parents were there to support her. Prince Harry had to stoop a bit to hold her hand, but he didn’t seem to mind one bit.

Lili Turns One Netflix Lilibet was able to celebrate her 1st birthday in her father’s country of England during her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. She ate birthday cake made by the same baker who created her parents’ wedding cake, wore a ribbon in her hair, and got to watch her dad fuss over the flowers on her cake. All in all, a great day.

Prince Harry finally has the family he always wanted. And no one is happier about it than the dad of two himself.