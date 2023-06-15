15 Of Prince Harry's Most Precious Photos With Archie & Lilibet

Long before Prince Harry became a dad for the first time in 2019, he talked about what kind of dad he hoped to be. Perhaps inspired by his own incredibly close relationship with mom Princess Diana, King Charles’ youngest son knew he wanted his children to have a nice, “relatively normal” upbringing. “I am determined to have a relatively normal life and if I am lucky enough to have children, they can have one too,” he saidback in 2017. Just one year before he married Meghan Markle and two years before he became a dad for the first time.
He really did manifest a whole new life for himself back then. Because here we are five years later and Prince Harry is living his best dad life in California with his two kids, 4-year-old son Archie and 2-year-old daughter Lilibet. Now that he has stepped away from his senior royal role, Prince Harry has all the time in the world to really enjoy fatherhood.
The Sussex family tends to keep an incredibly low profile, but royal fans got a behind-the-scenes look at life in Montecito through home videos shared by the couple in their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. Whether he’s exploring the great outdoors, reading to his kids, or trying to get in some very relatable downtime to honor his own mental health, Prince Harry’s life revolves around his two little ones.
Prince Harry finally has the family he always wanted. And no one is happier about it than the dad of two himself.