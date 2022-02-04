Prince Harry's Daily Schedule With Archie & Lilibet Sounds Lovely

Now that Prince Harry is a father of two, he is really learning the beauty of getting in a little “me” time wherever he can. In a recent chat with Serena Williams, a close friend of his wife and a fellow parent herself, the Duke of Sussex got candid about what his life is like in California as a dad. And it sounds very different from his former life as a royal bachelor, that’s for sure.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle welcomed daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana last June, making 2-year-old brother Archie a big brother. Since then, life has apparently gotten a bit busier for the dad of two, and he told Williams at a BetterUp event that he has been trying to prioritize a little self-help even as he is raising his children. “Mental fitness is the pinnacle. It is what you’re aiming for and the road toward that can be really bumpy.”

So how does he protect his mental health? He tries to meditate or do something to help ground him every day when he can find the time. “I’ve now put in about half an hour, 45 minutes in the morning when it’s like, ‘OK, one of the kids has gone to school, the other one’s taking a nap,” Prince Harry said per Good To Know. “There’s a break in our programs. I either… work out, take the dog for a walk, get out in nature, maybe meditate.”

Prince Harry is prioritizing mental health.

Prince Harry has really embraced his role as a dad ever since the arrival of Archie in the United Kingdom in 2019, and does seem to revel in all of the little daily routines he can with his children. In Feb. 2021 he opened up to James Corden in an interview about his family’s nightly routine, telling the talk show host, "We do Archie's tea, give him a bath, read him a book, put him down."

Now that Lilibet has arrived, Prince Harry has a new routine with his little girl; he reportedly loves to sing to her and rock her to sleep at night.

It’s a good thing Prince Harry is taking time out for his own mental health. He’ll need it if he wants to keep up with all the sweet routines with his kids.