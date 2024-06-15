Prince Louis Danced, Yawned, & Just Goofed Around At This Year's Trooping The Colour

There was a moment when we were not sure if Kate Middleton and her three children would be in attendance at this year’s Trooping the Colour. It would have been such a shame to miss seeing the Princess of Wales, who’s currently undergoing cancer treatment, even though we would have absolutely understood. It would have been a shame to miss 10-year-old Prince George and 9-year-old Princess Charlotte as well. And we really would have felt the absence of 5-year-old Prince Louis bringing his unselfconscious charm to the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Good news, the youngest Wales child did not disappoint at the 2024 Trooping the Colour, the annual event to celebrate the monarch’s official birthday. While his older siblings tend to be a bit cooler, Prince Louis has not yet gotten the royal decorum memo, as far as we can tell. And honestly, we hope he never gets that memo. Because whenever Prince Louis attends a royal function with the rest of his family, he is such a natural entertainer that he ends up taking a bit of the spotlight. Not that anyone (other than Princess Charlotte) ever appears to mind very much. In fact, Prince Louis can always be relied upon to bring a smile to his mother’s face. And everyone else’s as well.

Here are Prince Louis’ most memorable moments from this year’s Trooping the Colour that are suer to make you laugh.

When Prince Louis did a cute little dance.

When the Scots’ Guards had their bagpipes going during the Trooping the Colour parade, Prince Louis just had to give his hips a little shake and get moving. The fact that his dancing was clearly getting on his older sister’s nerves was really just a bonus. As ever, Kate Middleton got a kick out of her son’s antics and laughed. Because how could she not?

When Prince Louis indulged in a big old yawn.

Prince Louis does not hold any of his emotions back, no matter that millions of people are watching him. So of course he let out a huge, luxurious yawn on the balcony of Buckingham Palace and didn’t even consider covering his mouth when he did it. He knows what we want from him, and it’s candid moments like that.

When Prince Louis pulled out his signature two-handed wave.

Prince Louis waves with two hands. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Prince Louis is all about going big or going home, as evidenced by his signature two-handed wave. Not even Queen Elizabeth herself waved with two hands. He likes to take things up a notch.

When Prince Louis was chatting with his mum and found a cord to play with.

It does not appear to be in Prince Louis’ wheelhouse to get nervous in front of big crowds. He looked as relaxed as ever to be at the palace with his family, having a cozy chat with his mom and fiddling with a curtain cord as he looked down at all the royal well-wishers who adore him.

He knows this is his due.