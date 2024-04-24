I don’t think it’s possible to overstate home much Kate Middleton and Prince William really love to dress their kids in hand-me-downs. Even when it comes to fairly special occasions, like Prince Louis’ official portrait for his sixth birthday. Especially momentous this year as it marks the first time the youngest of the Wales children has been seen in months. His mother took his photo, as she’s done many times before, and dressed him in an old shirt of his older brother Prince George — another famous tradition.

The Prince and Princess of Wales released a photo of their youngest son Prince Louis on social media to mark his sixth birthday on April 23, where he posed on a blanket in the grass wearing the requisite shorts and button-down shirt. Royal boys have a history of wearing shorts until their eighth birthdays, when they get to graduate to full pants, but the button-down shirt remains a staple.

If this shirt looks familiar to royal fans, they’re not wrong. The Oliver shirt from Trotters comes in a camel check and can be purchased on the company website for $85 USD. And it was already worn by the future King of England, so Prince Louis is not out here being a trendsetter.

This appears to be the same shirt that 10-year-old Prince George wore during a family photo with the late Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle back in 2022 to celebrate her 97th birthday.

This is by no means the first time Kate Middleton has turned to hand-me-downs to dress her kids. Prince Louis has worn clothing from both his older brother and 8-year-old sister Princess Charlotte in the past. In fact, he’s wearing Prince George’s old shirt in that photo with Queen Elizabeth for a truly meta moment. He has even been known to wear hand-me-downs from his uncle Prince Harry, while Prince George has worn some of his dad’s old clothes. Indeed, both boys wore clothing from Prince William and Prince Harry when they were just toddlers, which has us wondering who is doing their laundry because these clothes look immaculate.

Oh that’s right, they’re royals.

Still, there’s no denying that Kate Middleton and Prince William are dab hands at recycling their kids’ old clothes. Just imagine how much closet space that must free up for them.