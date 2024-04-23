Kate Middleton Snaps Adorable New Photo Of Prince Louis For His 6th Birthday

Prince Louis is growing up! As is tradition, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a new photo of their youngest son for his 6th birthday on April 23 and their little Lou Bug looks so much older.

“Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! 🎂 Thank you for all the kind wishes today,” the parents of three, who also share 10-year-old Prince George and 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, wrote on social media. In the photo, which was reportedly taken a few days ago, a smiling and barefoot Prince Louis is laying down in the grass, wearing a plaid shirt and navy shorts.

While Kate Middleton and Prince William have always shared a new portrait of their children in honor of their birthdays, there was some uncertainty about how they’d release one this year. In March, shortly after news agencies flagged a number of photos of the royal family they believed were digitally altered, a royal source told The Sunday Times that the Waleses were “undecided” about how they’d celebrate Prince Louis’ birthday with the public.

“They appreciate the public’s love and affection for their children and know there is a public appetite to see them on their birthdays,” the source told the news outlet last month, adding that they had yet to make a “firm decision” on if Middleton would take the photo of her son, as she’s done several times in the past, or if they’d hire professional photographer. They ultimately decided the Princess of Wales, who shared her cancer diagnosis in March, would be behind the camera.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales did not share how they plan to celebrate Prince Louis’ 6th birthday at home, it’s very likely that their plans included some late-night baking. In 2019, Middleton shared with former Great British Bake-Off judge Mary Berry during A Berry Royal Christmas that she tends to stay up until midnight to make something special for her kids on their birthdays.

“I love making the cake,” she told Berry at the time. “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ‘til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

But what type of cake? For Prince Louis’ 5th birthday, a source told Us Weekly that Middleton “organized a fun adventure-themed birthday party with all his school friends” with a cake to match. Prince William recently revealed that Prince Louis is a big fan of cricket and won’t turn down a s’more, so we have some clues on possible themes. However they do celebrate his big day, hopefully Prince Louis got to zip around the palace in his toy car withy sticky fingers covered in chocolate. You only turn 6 once.