Kate Middleton Casually Revealed Her Nickname For Prince Louis While Making S'mores

The royal family has come up with some fun and creative nicknames for each other over the years. Prince William and Kate Middleton have been known to call their oldest son, 9-year-old Prince George, “Tips,” inspired by a famous U.K. tea brand. Princess Charlotte goes by “Lottie” or “Mignonette,” which is French for “dainty” or “cute.” And rumor has it the Princess of Wales calls her husband “Big Willy.” And now we know the truly adorable nickname Princess Kate likes to call 5-year-old Prince Louis.

Prince Louis made his very first royal engagement on Monday, after a packed weekend of coronation events where he unsurprisingly stole the show with his many hilarious moments. Louis, along with his parents and siblings, visited with the Scouts as part of the Big Help Out, an event organized by charities around Britain to encourage people to volunteer in their communities in honor of King Charles’ coronation.

At the event, the Wales family toasted marshmallows, tried archery, dug holes with a small backhoe, used a shovel, tipped a wheelbarrow full of dirt, and got their hands dirty in some paint. And while they were gathered around a campfire to toast marshmallows, Middleton casually revealed her sweet little nickname for Prince Louis as she helped him with his s’more.

“Pop that in the fire, Lou Bug,” she could be heard saying to Louis as he tosses a wooden skewer into the fire.

“You’ve made his day!” Prince William adds as Louis takes a bite of his s’more. “We won’t hear a peep out of him now for about an hour.” Needless to say, Lou Bug was one happy camper.

Lou Bug isn’t Prince Louis’ only nickname, of course. Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been calling their little brother “Lou Lou” since he was a baby.

Beyond his first royal engagement, Prince Louis has been pretty busy these days. He just celebrated his fifth birthday on April 23 and his parents reportedly threw their youngest an “adventure-themed” party “with all his school friends,” according to Us Weekly. All the excitement leading up to this past weekend may have caught up with the young royal as he was spotted yawning more than a couple times at King Charles’ coronation. In the future, Lou Bug might just need a sugar rush, that s’more seemed to perk him right up.