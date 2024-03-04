Prince William Was Gifted Flowers For Kate Middleton As She Continues To Recover

Prince William recently visited Wales for St. David’s Day as the Prince of Wales. While he was in Wrexham, he was given some flowers for his wife Kate Middleton and gifts for his three children, which was probably a lovely surprise for the Princess of Wales, who is currently recovering after undergoing abdominal surgery.

During a visit to a local school in Wrexham, Prince William was given flowers for his wife and stuffed Welsh dragons, which is the heraldic symbol of Wales and appears on the Welsh flag, for all three of his children. “The children will love these,” Prince William, who is dad to 10-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old Prince Louis, told the thoughtful students. “Have you got names for them?” he asked, and one of the students said “James, Charlotte and Mason,” which also happened to be the names of the three students. Prince William laughed and went on to accept flowers for his wife, saying, “Thank you very much, I’ll pass these on to my wife.”

Hopefully the gift brightened her day as she continues to recover from her abdominal surgery, which is apparently going “well,” according to a recent statement from Kensington Palace.

Prince William has had his hands full in recent weeks, between his royal engagements, trying to help care for his recovering wife, and taking on the role of primary caregiver so that Middleton can get better. He has also been in the awkward position of fielding questions about Middleton from concerned royal fans, and has steadfastly chosen to keep her recover private.

Fortunately, on March 4, Middleton was seen out in public for the first time since last Christmas. The mom of three was seen in photos published by TMZ driving around with her own mom, Carole Middleton, on Monday, which will hopefully put an end to some of the harmful online rumors about the Princess of Wales’ whereabouts that have been circulating.

The rumors have unfortunately gotten so out of hand that the normally reticent Kensington Palace felt compelled to respond to them over the weekend, sharing in a statement, per People, “We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant.”