Prince William Asked A Little Boy To Guess His Age & He Was Off By Several Years

There are certain questions you should never ask kids. Are you tired, for some reason, really sets them off. How do I look, in my experience, should be avoided at all costs. And in this same vein, How old do you think I am should never be a question you ask children. Prince William, a father of three himself, should know better than to ask that question. And yet he did. And the answer did not exactly go down well with him.

The Prince of Wales was recently in Scotland visiting Burghead Primary School in Moray, where he was greeted by a bunch of school children. Generally speaking, both Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton tend to really thrive whenever they are rubbing elbows with kids at royal functions. As parents of 10-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old Prince Louis, they have a lot of experience in talking to kids and getting down on their level. They both seem to love it, in fact. Which is perhaps why Prince William answered a little boy who asked him how old to go ahead and guess his age. For the record, Prince William is a mere pup of 41 years old. The little boy’s response? He guessed he was 57 years old, per The Telegraph. Prince William, looking shocked at being called a full 16 years older than he actually is, replied that he’s “not that old.”

And now he has most likely taken to his bed to contemplate life, and wonder why on earth he asked a child such a loaded question as to guess his age?

Prince William had his age guessed at 57 years old. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No offense to Prince William, but Kate Middleton handled a similar situation back in June in London when a little girl asked her age. “I’m 41, don’t tell anyone,” she said, per People. She shared her age immediately without waiting for the little girl’s input, and then hushed her up by bringing her in on a fun secret together. This is true elegance. I suspect that dealing with her decidedly precocious youngest child Prince Louis has taught her a thing or two about handling potentially awkward situations. Apparently little Prince Louis hasn’t taught his dad the same because he’s out here throwing caution to the wind and asking kids to guess his age. Now his ego is probably paying the price.