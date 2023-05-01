As we near the official coronation of King Charles on May 6, more and more details are coming out about what that day will look like. Considering this is the first time the world has seen a new monarch crowned in the United Kingdom in 70 years, it’s a significant moment. Especially for King Charles and his oldest son and heir, Prince William. The Prince of Wales will have a very meaningful role at his father’s coronation, a pledge that was last made by his own grandfather Prince Philip to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth in 1953.

When King Charles heads to Westminster Abbey on May 6 to be crowned, Prince William will kneel in front of his father midway through the ceremony to pledge his allegiance to him as king. He will place his hands between King Charles’ hands and deliver what is known as the Homage of Royal Blood, pledging his loyalty with the same words Prince Philip used in 1953 when his wife became Queen Elizabeth. “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

Queen Elizabeth with her husband Prince Philip after being crowned at Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953. -/AFP/Getty Images

Prince William’s pledge as “liege man of life and limb” will not be his only role at his father’s coronation. He is also expected to deliver a heartfelt speech to his father during the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday, according to a report from the Daily Mirror, where he will praise King Charles as a man “devoted himself to duty and the causes he believed in.” The father of three is also reportedly going to honor his stepmother Queen Camilla for making his father happy.

As heir to the throne, it makes sense that Prince William would have a significant role in King Charles’ coronation. His 9-year-old son Prince George, who is now second in line to the throne, will also play an important role as Page of Honour to King Charles. He will be tasked with carrying King Charles’ long, heavy, ceremonial robes along with three other boys. His younger siblings, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte and 5-year-old Prince Louis, will also be on hand to see their grandfather crowned on Saturday.

As for King Charles’ youngest son Prince Harry, he is expected to be in attendance at the coronation ceremony on May 6. His wife Meghan Markle will stay in California to be with their two children, 1-year-old daughter Lilibet and son Archie, who will be celebrating his fourth birthday on Saturday.