Prince William Reveals How He Got His “Harry Potter” Scar When He Was 8 Years Old

You probably didn’t know this, but Prince William has a bit of a Harry Potter scar on his forehead. Was he marked by He Who Must Not Be Named as a baby? Does the Minister of Magic know something we don’t? Apparently it’s not as serious as all that. The Prince of Wales recently shared a bit of background on his Harry Potter scar during a royal visit to Cardiff, Wales, and Lord Voldemort was not actually involved. Or so he says.

Prince William, who’s long been passionate about environmentalism, was visiting with businesses and organizations who use seaweed in their products at Cardiff Metropolitan University when the small scar over his left eye came up. As he talked about the environmental benefits of seaweed, Prince William was checking out a golf club that was made from marine algae. Perhaps the golf club brought back some bad memories, because when Prince William was asked if he wanted to tee off with the club he immediately declined.

“No, [this happened] the last time I played golf,” he explained per the BBC, pointing to the scar on his forehead. This is apparently true, as Prince William was taken to Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading as an 8-year-old in 1991 when he was hit in the head with a golf club during his time at boarding school. He was then taken to Great Ormond Street hospital for a 70-minute surgery, with his mom Princess Diana staying at the hospital with him overnight to comfort him. The surgery left him with a scar on his forehead.

A scar in the shape of a lightning bolt. I’m just saying.

Prince William has a lightning-shaped scar on his forehead. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Prince William might have a chic Harry Potter scar on his forehead, but he’s not the one with the magical nickname in the royal family. That honor goes to his younger brother Prince Harry, whose friends have called him “Potter” for years, presumably because of his name but also they must feel like he’s very magical or something.

As for Prince William, he gets the cool scar but a slightly less cool grouping of nicknames that range from “Wombat” to “Baldy” to “One-Pint Willy.”

Hey, at least he gets to be King someday, right?