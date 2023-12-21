Prince William goes by many titles and nicknames. He is the Prince of Wales, the future King of England, the Duke of Cornwall, the Duke of Rothesay, the Duke of Cambridge. And to his cousins, he is “One-Pint Willy.” Because this dad of three might be held up on a pedestal to much of the world, but his cousins are keeping him grounded by reminding him that he can’t hold his drink all that well.

Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall and her former rugby player husband Mike Tindall were recent guests on the BBC podcast Seven: Rob Burrow, where they chatted about family nicknames among other things. The couple, who have been married since 2011 and are parents to 9-year-old daughter Mia, 5-year-old daughter Lena, and 2-year-old son Lucas, admitted that they tend to call each other “munchkin” as a cute little nickname. Or even something as simple as “my love,” which Mike Tindall calls his wife. What does he call his cousin-in-law and future king?

“The Prince of Wales is known to me as ‘One-Pint Willy’ because he's not the best of drinkers,” Tindall explained. “Coming from a sport where it is built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often. That is one I will definitely give away for the Prince of Wales. One-Pint Willy. It’s out there now, sorry sir.”

PHIL NOBLE/AFP/Getty Images

To be fair to Prince William, he is currently raising his own three children with wife Kate Middleton, 10-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old Prince Louis and might not really have time to have a drink or two all that often. Although he has been known to mix a lovely evening cocktail for Middleton after the kids go to bed at night, so it seems she is able to find the time for a drink every now and then. Come to think of it, she did beat him in a cocktail mixing contest in Ireland this year. And it was revealed on Tindall’s podcast The Good, The Bad, & The Rugby in September that Middleton is very competitive at beer pong, especially when playing against her husband.

So perhaps One-Pint Willy is just trying to hold it together in case his wife challenges him to some other drinking game. It could be a clever stealth attack on his part. In which case, well played One-Pint Willy.