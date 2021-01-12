Prince William Shares What He & Kate Middleton Talk About "Every Day" With Their Kids

The Cambridge family apparently isn't shying away from ensuring their kids know what's going on in the world these days. In a recent Zoom visit with National Health Service workers, Prince William said he and Kate Middleton discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically the essential health care workers who are helping to fight it, with their kids "every day" to ensure they know how much they are sacrificing for the well-being of others.

Prince William and Middleton have been showing their gratitude for essential health care workers throughout the pandemic in the United Kingdom. During this most recent lockdown, the Duke of Cambridge reached out to Homerton University Hospital to speak to care providers about their work during this difficult time. In a video shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram page, Prince William expressed his gratitude for all these essential workers are doing as they see more and more COVID-19 admissions as numbers continue to rise.

During the chat, the father of 7-year-old Prince George, 5-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 2-year-old Prince Louis told the NHS staff: "Catherine and I and all the children talk about all of you guys every day, so we’re making sure the children understand all of the sacrifices that all of you are making."

Prince William is speaking to his kids about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently in lockdown with their three kids at their country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk County. It must be confusing for the children, particularly Prince George and Princess Charlotte who were scheduled to head back to school this month, so it makes sense that their parents would want to explain the pandemic to them. But, as Middleton explained back in April during the first lockdown it can be difficult to find ways to talk to them all in an age-appropriate way. "It's been ups and downs, like a lot of families self-isolating," Middleton told the BBC. "George is much older than Louis is, but they are aware. Although you don't want to scare them, and make it too overwhelming, I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in the simple ways, in an age-appropriate way."

Tough though it may be, the children have been encouraged to show plenty of gratitude throughout the pandemic for essential workers and those most affected by COVID-19. All three Cambridge children took part in the nationwide "Clap For Carers" in March, and in June Prince William took Prince George and Princess Charlotte with him to deliver meals to at-risk seniors living near Sandringham Estate.

None of this is easy, of course. But perhaps it's important to let kids know what is really happening during this historic time.

