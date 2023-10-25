Prince William Was Very Relaxed When He Was Told His Family's Country Home Is Haunted

Prince William is not letting a minor inconvenience like a ghost ruin his feelings about his country home. The future King of England was recently told that his country home of Anmer Hall is haunted by the ghost of a Catholic priest, and instead of immediately putting the old place on the market, he basically just shrugged it off. This bodes well for his cool-headed judgment when he is eventually a King.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were gifted Anmer Hall, a Georgian estate in the Norfolk countryside, by Queen Elizabeth when they were married in 2011. The late Queen might have had ulterior motives when she gifted Prince William and Kate Middleton this house, as it is essentially on Sandringham Estate where the royal family spends the Christmas holidays every year. So pretty convenient. But apparently, also haunted. Or at least, according to paranormal historian Richard Felix, who shared the story of Anmer Hall’s haunting in a recent episode of Hello! A Right Royal Podcast called “Ghost Story Special.”

On the podcast, Felix explained that centuries before Kate Middleton and Prince William moved in to their country home, “there was a ghost there of a Catholic priest that lived there and was hanged, drawn and quartered for high treason, and for some reason, has returned to his home.”

Anmer Hall on royal family’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Chris Radburn - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Felix went on to explain that people “have seen the ghost of what they say is a priest, wandering around Anmer Hall,” going on to note that the royal couple were actually informed of the ghost on the premises before they moved in. How did they react? Prince William was reported to say, “No old hall would be complete without a ghost, would it?”

Just about as blasé and cool as a cucumber. My guess would be that they had probably already picked out the window treatments and figured it was too late to change their minds.

Prince William and Kate Middleton continue to enjoy spending time at their supposedly haunted country home, along with their 10-year-old son Prince George, 8-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old son Prince Louis. They’ve started a little farm there and keep loads of animals and spend as much time outdoors as possible.

Maybe because they’re trying to avoid the ire of the ghost of a vengeful Catholic priest? Who can know for sure.