Prince William Gives Update On Kate Middleton After He Was Asked If She's "Better"

Prince William continues to do his duties as a senior member of the royal family as his wife Kate Middleton undergoes cancer treatment. In recent months, royal fans have asked the dad of three for updates on the Princess of Wales and he’s shared vague tidbits about her progress. Most recently, however, Prince William spoke with a D-Day veteran who asked if his wife was “getting better” and he had the loveliest response.

The Prince of Wales joined his father King Charles and stepmother Queen Camilla in Portsmouth to commemorate 80 years since D-Day on Wednesday, where the royals met with veterans and heard their memories from the historic day. One of those veterans, 100-year-old Geoffrey Weaving, chatted with the father of three and couldn’t seem to help asking about the Princess of Wales. “I was going to ask you if your wife was getting any better?” Weaver can be heard asking Prince William in a video shared on X.

“Yes... she would have loved to have been here today,” Prince William replied.

Middleton has taken time away from her royal duties since earlier this year when she underwent abdominal surgery and found out she needed to seek treatment for cancer.

ANDREW MATTHEWS/AFP/Getty Images

Prince William, who shares 10-year-old Prince George, 9-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 6-year-old Prince Louis with Middleton, has been sharing very brief updates about her recovery progress in recent months. In April, he told volunteers that the family was “doing well” and said he would “look after” his wife, which was a relief to royal fans who have been so worried about the beloved future queen.

Of course, Prince William is also dealing with his father King Charles’ cancer diagnosis. King Charles joined his son at the D-Day ceremony, and has been seen fairly regularly taking on his royal duties. King Charles is also expected to take to the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the annual Trooping the Color ceremony next week, while Kensington Palace has confirmed that Kate Middleton will not be joining the rest of the royal family for the traditional celebration of the Sovereign’s birthday. The palace also confirmed that Middleton will not return to work “until it’s cleared by her medical team,” so it looks as though we will have to rely on brief updates from her husband for the foreseeable future.