Prince William Promises To "Look After" Kate In Sweet Exchange With Volunteer

Prince William has a lot on his plate these days. Both his wife and his father, King Charles III, were recently diagnosed with cancer and are undergoing treatment. As the future king, there are royal implications to his current situation, and as a father of three, he is also tasked with being a supportive presence for his children. But during a recent royal visit, Prince William made his priorities clear when he promised to “look after” wife Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales recently spent time helping out at Surplus to Supper, a sustainability organization tasked with redistributing fresh food that would have otherwise been wasted to food banks, shelters, and care homes from Surrey to West London. While there, Prince William spoke to volunteer Rachel Candappa, who was working in the kitchen and handed him some sympathy cards for his father and wife. Candappa wrote to Middleton that the “whole world” was proud of her for her bravery with her cancer announcement, per The Daily Mail’s Rebecca English, along with a wish that she protect her children through this difficult time. Prince William looked moved by the 71-year-old volunteer’s message, and when she asked him to take care of his wife, he touched her shoulder and said, “I will.”

When Kate Middleton initially announced to the world that she was undergoing cancer treatment via a video message, she credited her husband as a “source of comfort and reassurance” while their young family tried to deal with this frightening diagnosis. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” Middleton said in March. “But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay. As I have said to them: I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body, and spirits.”

Prince William was seen spending time with Middleton when she was in hospital for her abdominal surgery in January, and since her announcement has scaled back his royal visits in an effort to be there for his family. He was recently spotted bringing 10-year-old Prince George out to watch a football game, and the whole family relocated to their country home of Anmer Hall for their Easter holidays.

It’s not an easy time for any of them, but Prince William seems to be doing his best to be there for everyone.