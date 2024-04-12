Prince George Made His First Public Appearance Since Kate Middleton's Cancer Announcement

Prince William and Prince George enjoyed a much-needed night out on Thursday, their first public outing since Kate Middleton announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer in March. The father and son duo were seen cheering on their favorite football team, Aston Villa, in the stands in Birmingham together, and the 10-year-old looked to be having a great time.

Prince George and Prince William have long shared a deep love for football, and in particular their mutual fanship of Aston Villa as a premier league football club. They’ve attended games together in the past, where Prince George, who is second in line to the throne behind his father, was seen cheering and jumping up and down in the stands.

This time around, father and son appeared slightly more subdued. While Aston Villa did reign victorious in the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarterfinal, beating the French side Lille 2-1, Prince William and Prince George, who was wearing his Aston Villa scarf to show his support, looked content to just watch in the stands and keep their composure. Content, perhaps, to enjoy a night out with each other during a very difficult time in their family.

Prince William reportedly spoke to journalist Neil Maxley at the sporting event, telling him that Prince George “is loving” the chance to be part of the pride in Aston Villa, Maxley shared on X.

Prince George joined his dad at a football match. Marc Atkins/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

This marks the first time that Prince George has been seen out in public this year, as the family have been coming to terms with Middleton’s recent cancer diagnosis. Middleton, who is also mom to 8-year-old Princess Charlotte and 5-year-old Prince Louis, announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer in an emotional video in March, explaining to royal watchers that she and her husband were taking time to “process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.” Since then, her three children have reportedly been helping their mother rest as she undergoes treatment, showing “resiliance” during this difficult time.

Which is why it’s so lovely to see Prince George enjoying a nice evening out with his dad. Hopefully they went for pizza afterwards as has been their habit during father/son outings. We know the future king loves a good slice.