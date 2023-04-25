Kate Middleton Revealed Princess Charlotte's Favorite Disney Movie & It's A Classic

We’ve known for years that one of Prince George’s favorite movies is The Lion King and now Kate Middleton has revealed what his little sister, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte, loves watching. And spoiler alert, it’s another Disney classic and has nothing to do with princesses or a prince charming.

During a recent visit to The Baby Bank in Windsor, the Princess of Wales met with volunteers at the organization, which helps provide families in extreme need with essentials, and helped sort through donations. According to The Daily Mail, a bunch of boxes that had been donated by Mattel caught Middleton’s eye as they were full of Buzz Lightyear toys and she then revealed Princess Charlotte loves the 1995 Disney/Pixar animated film Toy Story.

“Oh yes, my daughter is a huge fan of Toy Story,” the mom of three said at the outing.

Middleton didn’t reveal which of the four Toy Story movies in the film franchise Princess Charlotte likes most, but she’s probably pretty excited that Disney recently announced that Toy Story as well as Frozen and Zootopia will all be getting new sequels in the near future.

Toy Story and The Lion King aren’t the only Disney movies on rotation in the Wales’ home. In 2018, Middleton revealed that Prince George, now 9, was a big fan of Disney and Pixar’s animated movie Coco. And last summer, Princess Charlotte danced around to and led an orchestra in a rendition of Encanto’s hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

Princess Charlotte and Prince George are big fans of Disney movies like The Lion King and Toy Story. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While we don’t know 5-year-old Prince Louis’ favorite movie yet, we do know his favorite superhero. Last May, Middleton revealed that her youngest child is a big fan of Spider-Man. “Louis, our little boy, loves Spider-Man too,” the princess said in May 2022 during a royal outing in Scotland, according to People.

Princess Charlotte’s 8th birthday is around the corner on May 2 and it’d be pretty neat if her parents threw her a Toy Story-themed party. Just imagine Prince William dressed a Woody and Princess Kate as Bo Peep... Iconic.