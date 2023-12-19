Princess Charlotte Has A Signature Christmas Outfit... Until She Outgrows This Coat

There are few things more delightful for moms than pulling out the holiday fancy outfits for their kids and realizing that they might still work for another season. Because let’s be honest, if you do happen to have fancy dress outfits for the holidays, it’s not like your kids are wearing them any other time of the year. So to discover a beautiful red dress coat still fits, I bet it’s even exciting for a future queen. It must be, because Kate Middleton’s 8-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte rewore her beautiful coat from last year’s Christmas carol service. And you know the Princess of Wales loves to get full mileage out of her kids’ clothes so she was probably delighted.

Kate Middleton brought Princess Charlotte and her two brothers, 10-year-old Prince George and 5-year-old Prince Louis, to her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey earlier this month. The whole family looked incredibly festive and pulled together in their dress coats for the occasion, with Middleton opting for an all-white pantsuit, both boys in navy coats, and Princess Charlotte in a sweet maroon-colored overcoat with a rounded collar. A coat which might have looked familiar to anyone who saw her attend last year’s Christmas carol service, as she wore the very same thing.

Princess Charlotte at the “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 8, 2023. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte at the “Together at Christmas” Carol Service with her family on Dec. 15, 2022 in London. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte has actually gotten at least three wears out of her coat. She also wore the very same coat for the royal family’s annual Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene’s Church near their Sandringham Estate. Completing the look, as has become her habit, with navy tights and Mary Jane shoes.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas 2022. Pool/UK Press/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte’s familiar coat had people talking on social media. “Her momma paid GOOD MONEY for that coat, and she’s gonna wear it til it don’t fit no more,” one royal watcher wrote on Instagram, while another person pointed out that it’s common practice in the family. “The Royals and really wealthy people do this all the time. They buy expensive things but they keep it forever. King Charles has worn the same raincoat for 30 years.” Ultimately, as one fan put it, “We love sustainable queens.”

Kate Middleton, always a fan of hand-me-downs and rewearing clothes on her children, must be reveling in her good luck these days. She has been known to pass down sweaters from Prince George to his younger siblings and has even passed clothing from Prince William on down to his sons. She also loves to rewear some of her own favorites, like her iconic riding boots that she has been wearing for 17 years.

Some looks are worth rewearing. And if the coat fits, Kate Middleton is putting it on her kids.