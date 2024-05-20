Can You Guess Which Member Of The Royal Family Watches Bridgerton?

Season 3 of Bridgerton is now streaming on Netflix, and at least one member of the royal family might be tuning in to the steamy period romance based on, well, the royal family. In Regency times and very, very, very loosely based, I’ll grant you, but still. It’s sort of great to know that a woman married to one of Queen Charlotte’s decedents has tuned into the hit show. It makes her rather more relatable, in fact, although I’m starting to suspect she’s always been kind of relatable when it comes to her television watching.

Queen Camilla, wife of King Charles with a spicy scandal or two of her own under her belt, recently admitted that she watched Bridgerton on Netflix. The Queen was attending the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, where she viewed the Bridgerton Garden that was inspired by Penelope Featherington, aka royal gossip columnist Lady Whistledown, played by Nicola Coughlin. Something Queen Camilla knows a little bit about, not just because of her own dealings with royal gossip columns through the years, but she actually watches the show.

“I watched the first lot [of Bridgerton],” the Queen said while viewing the garden, per a video shared by the Daily Mail’s Rebecca English.

Queen Camilla might be the most transparent of all the royals when it comes to sharing her favorite shows. Yes, Prince Harry has admitted that he watches Jeopardy! with wife Meghan Markle and we all know that Kate Middleton is a huge fan of Strictly Come Dancing, but those are not fictional series. It feels a bit less vulnerable to admit you watch a game show or a reality dance competition. Queen Camilla, on the other hand, has admitted that she is a longstanding fan of the BBC 4 drama series The Archers as well as the crime drama series Grace, per Tatler. Does this mean Queen Camilla loves both a steamy Regency-era mini series and a little true crime? She’s honestly never been more relatable.

King Charles, meanwhile, goes in for more sedate fare when he watches television; he admitted in 2018 that he liked the period drama Poldark, when he visited the town of Fowey where the series is filmed.

I’m glad they live in a castle so they can watch their shows separately.