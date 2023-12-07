We will never, ever get enough of an episodic drama in a beautiful setting, especially if you throw a little romance into the mix. This is what we have learned from Yellowstone and Virgin River. We just want to see families getting embroiled in intrigue and people falling in love with a picturesque background all the time, is that too much to ask? Not according to Netflix, where an intriguing new series titled Ransom Canyon promises to be all of these things and more. Here’s everything we know so far.

Ransom Canyon is described as “Virgin River meets Yellowstone.”

Back in 2022, Netflix’s head of drama Jinny Howe announced in an interview with Deadline that Ransom Canyon was coming to the streaming giant and described it as, “a multi-generational family show set on a ranch, and we say it’s Virgin River meets Yellowstone. We think that it’s going to deliver on all the romance and again it will be a really beautiful vista and setting, very escapist.” Howe explained at the time that the series was in the early stages of development, but that the big wigs at Netflix were “very excited about it.” And now so are we.

Ransom Canyon is based on a romance series by Jodi Thomas.

Ransom Canyon, which has been picked up by Netflix for a 10-episode series, is based on the romance series of the same name by Jodi Thomas. The first book in the series sees Texas rancher Staten Kirkland, the last in a long line of ranchers in his family, fall in love with reclusive Quinn O’Grady. There are 10 books in the Ransom Canyon series, each telling a different story, and Netflix has bought the adaptation rights for all of them. Which tells us they are all in.

Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly will star in Ransom Canyon on Netflix.

Netflix announced in December that it had cast its two lead characters for Ransom Canyon, Josh Duhamel as Staten and Minka Kelly as Quinn. Staten Kirkland is described as “steadfast and stoic” and a man who is bent on resisting outside forces from changing his way of life. Meanwhile Quinn is described as someone who “has often found herself in the shadow of others, but after a stint in New York pursuing her career as a concert pianist, she has returned to Ransom Canyon to carve out a new path for herself,” per Variety.

The Netflix series promises to be a “romance-fueled family drama and contemporary western saga that charts the intersecting lives of three ranching families, all set against the rugged expanse of Texas Hill Country,” and color us intrigued.

When will Ransom Canyon premiere?

Ransom Canyon was initially set to begin production in Albuquerque, New Mexico in September, but the strikes pushed that production back. At this point, Ransom Canyon is expected to begin filming some time in 2024, and no release date has yet been set. In the meantime, waybe we should all read the books to prepare ourselves.