Rihanna is not pregnant. She knows about the pregnancy rumors and speculation that have been making the rounds on social media, and the mom of two addressed the rumors at the Fenty Hair Launch in Hollywood on Monday night. And of course she brought that trademark humor out to put an end to it, because she is Rihanna after all.

In an interview with E! News, Rihanna shared that she is not, in fact, pregnant. “Can I get my six-pack back first?” she joked on the red carpet. “I don’t think I ever had one but still. Let me go to carnival one summer, please. One summer please!”

The singer shares 2-year-old son RZA and 10-month-old baby boy Riot Rose with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and after she said she would just like one summer, the interviewer predicted “you’re gonna get pregnant this summer. You better knock on wood.”

It’s important to note that Rihanna did not knock on wood, and she also said she would “not be mad” if she got pregnant this summer. “I would just cry out of pure anxiety for one day. And then I think I’ll just get over it the next.”

While she might not be pregnant with her third child now, Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight that she’s not ruling out the possibility down the road. “You know what, I hope so. I do,” she told the outlet when asked if she wants more kids before doubling down by saying, “I’m not pregnant, if that’s what you’re asking.” Still, the singer admitted, “I would definitely have more kids,” especially if that meant having a daughter.

The mom of two told Extra at that same event, “Everybody is pushing. Look, if I ever get a daughter, I am going to show her so much footage — she’s been talked about forever.” She went on to add when asked if she would like a daughter, “Of course! A spicy little girl would be so fun.”

This isn’t the first time Rihanna has talked about wanting a daughter. In April, she told Interview magazine that she wants “as many [kids] as God wants me to have,” before clarifying, “I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

All we know now is that Rihanna is not pregnant with her third baby. Yet. But she’s not saying no to the possibility in the future.