Rihanna Talked About Why She Loves Being A “Boy Mom” To RZA & Riot Rose

For any Rihanna fans who have been hoping that she’s focused on going back into the studio to release new music, you should know that it all depends on her sons. Just like everything in her life is now driven by her two little boys. Rihanna recently talked about how being a “boy mom” has changed her perspective on everything, from her personal life to her career. Because now that she has two sons, her choices need to be more “intentional.”

In a new interview with E! News, Rihanna opened up about life with 23-month-old son RZA and 8-month-old baby boy Riot Rose, both of whom she shares with her partner A$AP Rocky, at the launch of Fenty Beauty’s Soft'Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation on Friday. “They bring purpose to every aspect of my life,” the proud mom told E! News. “Everything has to be intentional, and everything has to be worth it — especially when it takes me away from them.”

“They've got to eat, for one, so I've got to work," she went on to say, noting that the launch event was “totally worth it.”

Rihanna also said that being a “boy mom” has also helped her to connect with her own femininity. “It makes me feel really cool to be a boy mom,” she said. “I get to be as casual and busted as I want to, but it also forces me to embrace the epic things about being a woman and female and all my femininity — I embrace it so much more now.”

While she clearly loves being a boy mom, Rihanna is not opposed to the idea of “trying” for a baby girl. She spoke to Interview earlier this month about the possibility of having more children, admitting that she is open to having as “many [kids] as God wants me to have” before adding, “I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

This is not the first time the “Diamonds” singer opened up about wanting to expand her family in the future. Last December she was asked by E! News if there was “anything she can’t do” and she responded, “So far have daughters,” she laughed. “I’m batting at 75% for a boy next time. So, we’ll just keep our fingers crossed.”

For now, however, Rihanna is happy being a “boy mom” to her two little ones. And prioritizing time with them whenever she can.