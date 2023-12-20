Rihanna Says She Has Her "Fingers Crossed" For A Daughter "Next Time" She Gets Pregnant

Rihanna has her hands full these days with two babies under the age of 2, but that isn’t stopping her from planning ahead to baby number three. Sure, she might have just welcomed her youngest son, Riot Rose with partner A$AP Rocky, in August, but that doesn’t mean she can’t start thinking about the future. And she’s “crossing her fingers” that in the future, her next baby is going to be a daughter.

The “Lift Me Up” singer spoke to E! News at the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Launch Party on Monday, and when asked if there was “anything she can’t do,” only one thing came to mind for the multi-hyphenate. “So far have daughters,” she laughed. “I’m batting at 75% for a boy next time. So, we’ll just keep our fingers crossed.”

Rihanna, who also shares 19-month-old son RZA with A$AP Rocky, did not say whether or not she was planning on having another baby any time soon, but it’s nice to know that she’s looking into her future and that future should include another baby, with any luck. A baby who may or may not be a girl.

Something else Rihanna is thinking about is whether or not RZA or Riot Rose will join their parents onstage in the future. “I mean, my kids gonna have to get a job someday, right?” the 35-year-old explained to E! News. “But it’s up to them if they want to be involved. My kids might be like, ‘That’s a you thing, Mom, like, keep me — I don’t even want to be on camera.’”

It sounds like son RZA might not be interested in a career in the spotlight. “That’s how RZA acts right now,” she continued. “He loves his reflection, but the minute he sees me with my phone, he’s like, ‘I’m not entertaining you. Nope, nope.’”

RZA has already had a dose of life in front of the camera, of course, posing with his mom for a Vogue cover story in February. And he was featured several times on both of his parents’ social media feeds, so perhaps that was more than enough for him and his potential as a famous baby.

Maybe Riot Rose will feel differently. Or maybe Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will have a daughter and she’ll follow them into the family business. Who knows what the future will bring?