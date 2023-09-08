Rihanna, Rocky, RZA, and now Riot. They’ve got a theme and they’re sticking to it. Weeks after news broke that Rihanna gave birth to her and A$AP Rocky’s second child, the name of their new baby boy has been revealed.

The couple has reportedly named their second son Riot Rose Mayers, according to his birth certificate, which was obtained by The Blast on Thursday. Previously, we only knew that his name also started with an “R,” which would follow a baby naming tradition they started with their first child. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s first son is named RZA Athelston Mayers, after a founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan.

So what does Riot mean? Rihanna and Rocky have not shared their reason behind choosing the name, but there are many meanings. Some say it means “violent civil disorder,” while other say the name is of French origin and means “debate” or “dispute.” Other baby naming sites suggest the name Riot “represents a tendency to exhibit extremes in terms of material success.” And of course, Rihanna and Rocky’s meaning could be something entirely different.

The Blast, however, speculates that the couple may have named their son after A$AP Rocky’s new song “Riot,” featuring Pharrell Williams. The song was released last month, which is also when their little boy was born. According to his birth certificate, Riot was born on Aug. 1 at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

Rihanna, pregnant with her second son Riot, waking with A$AP Rocky in May 2023 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The “We Found Love” singer has not made any public appearances or spoken out since the birth of her second child, and a source told Entertainment Tonight last month that’s exactly what she and Rocky plan to do.

“Rihanna and A$AP will spend the early days of parenthood out of the public eye and won’t make any immediate plans to debut the new baby,” a source told the outlet in August. Another source told Entertainment Tonight that the new parents are doing “great,” and added, “They have so much fun together and are very in love. They already shared a special connection and parenting together has made their bond even stronger.”

Hopefully little RZA is also having a blast as a big brother. After all, Rihanna had previously hinted at some potential sibling rivalry brewing when she was still pregnant with Riot. We get it, RZA, change is hard, but a cute baby certainly makes it easier.