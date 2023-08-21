Rihanna Reportedly Gave Birth To Her Second Baby Weeks Ago

After an incredible pregnancy reveal during the Super Bowl 57 halftime show, Rihanna has reportedly welcomed her second child with A$AP Rocky. While the couple has yet to formally announce the birth of their baby — a younger sibling to their son RZA — TMZ has reported that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a second son earlier this month, with sources citing Aug. 3 as the baby boy’s birthday. People also confirmed the news on Aug. 21.

One baby will keep your life busy enough, but this second baby will join big brother RZA, and the two should (hopefully) be very close in life. With only 15 months between the two of them, it left a lot of people speculating during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show if Rihanna was actually pregnant again, or just rocking a newly changed body after welcoming a son only six months prior. But when Rihanna confirmed the pregnancy news, she began sharing more information, even telling Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the Met Gala that her second pregnancy was very different compared to her first.

“[This pregnancy is] so different from the first one,” she told the outlet earlier this year, explaining that “just everything” was different than when she was pregnant with RZA. “No cravings, tons of nausea. Everything’s different. But I’m enjoying it,” Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight.

The new mom of two has also cracked a few jokes about a potential sibling rivalry already brewing between her sons. Back in March, Rihanna posted an adorable photo of her firstborn with a baby version of puppy eyes. “My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him,” she captioned the Instagram post.

TMZ reported that Rihanna and Rocky’s new baby boy was born in Los Angeles and his name also starts with an “R.” The world didn’t find out what the couple named their first child until he was nearly a year old and that was only after The Daily Mail obtained a copy of RZA’s birth certificate back in May. RZA is reportedly named after the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs. With that in mind, it seems like like another music artist inspired name is not out of the question for their newborn son.

After the birth of her first child, the “Love on the Brain” singer told British Vogue for the magazine’s March 2023 issue that she was “zombie” when she came home from the hospital. “Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts,” she said. “And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part.”

With a newborn and 15-month-old at home now, Rihanna is more than certainly back in zombie mode.