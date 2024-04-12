Rihanna Reveals She Wants More Kids & Would “Try” For A Baby Girl

Rihanna is fully in the thick of motherhood with two sons under 2 years old, but that’s not stopping her from looking down the road at the possibility of adding to her family. The “Diamonds” singer opened up in a recent interview about how she might “try” for a baby girl and is already thinking about having a couple more kids.

In fact, if Rihanna has her way and if it’s in God’s plans, there could be more than one more child in her future. Rihanna spoke to Interview this week about her new life as mom to 23-month-old son RZA and 8-month-old son Riot Rose, both of whom she shares with partner A$AP Rocky. When asked how she might feel about having more babies, Rihanna explained that she doesn’t have a number in mind. Instead, she’s willing to have “as many [kids] as God wants me to have.”

Rihanna does have her own reason for potentially trying for more kids, however. “I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy,” she continued.

This isn’t the first time Rihanna has talked about her desire to have a daughter. In December, the singer was asked by E! News if there was anything she couldn’t do, and she quipped, “so far, have daughters,” laughing as she added, “I’m batting at 75% for a boy next time. So, we’ll just keep our fingers crossed.”

Regardless of whether or not she has another daughter, Rihanna is making it clear that she is deep into her mom era. She even admitted that she’s all about being a “lazy dresser” like the rest of us moms, and prioritizing her sons’ comfort when she is choosing an outfit to wear over fashion. She is obviously still fashionable, she is Rihanna after all, but these days she is more interested in curating incredible wardrobes for her sons.

If Rihanna does eventually welcome a daughter, it will be interesting to see if she is more like her mom when it comes to being in front of the camera or more like her older brother RZA, who is not about it at all. Rihanna explained to E! News in December that RZA “loves his reflection, but the minute he sees me with my phone, he’s like, ‘I’m not entertaining you. Nope, nope.’”

If Rihanna keeps having babies, she’ll have lots of people around to keep her entertained. It’s sort of a perk.