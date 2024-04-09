Rihanna, Queen Of Maternity Fashion, Admits “Moms Are Lazy Dressers In Real Life”

Fashion legend Rihanna is relaxing into her “lazy” dressing era, also called motherhood. Sure, Rihanna might run her own Fenty fashion brand and has literally been our maternity style icon, but now that she’s a mom of two little boys, the singer said her priorities have changed.

During a recent chat with Interview magazine, Rihanna talked fashion with her former stylist Mel Ottenberg. The “Diamonds” singer, who shares 2-year-old son RZA and baby boy Riot Rose with her partner A$AP Rocky, admitted that her fashion has shifted a lot since becoming a mom. In fact, these days her choices are pretty much based on her sons’ comfort. After sharing her annoyance that A$AP Rocky likes to dress up in suits when they travel while she just wants to be in sweats, Rihanna explained that these days, “I spend my time getting the kids dressed to death, and then I’m like, ‘What’s the most comfortable outfit to wear around them? What’s not going to feel uncomfortable on their face or on their body or make me feel like I can’t hold them properly?’”

The Fenty designer went on to say that “moms are lazy dressers in real life,” so I guess that’s all of us called out along with her.

This is a radical change for Rihanna, whose maternity fashion was notably incredible and loved by all. From latex Gucci crop tops to sheer, belly-exposing gowns to faux fur and slinky peach minidresses, she really brought her best to the table when she was pregnant.

When it comes to dressing her kids now, things are a little different for Rihanna. She admitted during the same interview that she has “racks” of clothes for her sons, adding that “they’re all sized and organized, and then whatever gets too small for RZA, I put into bins so that Riot can have them next. Riot is actually in all of RZA’s 1-year-old clothes already. He’s only six months.”

Rihanna appears to be curating real wardrobes for her sons, which certainly makes sense for the trendsetter. Especially since she spoke to Vogue China last month about wanting to encourage her sons’ sense of individuality, “It’s really beautiful to see and I want to continue to help them navigate that and make sure that they know they can be whoever they want to be...they should embrace it completely, because it’s beautiful, and it’s unique. I love them just that way.”

She even made headlines for dressing baby Riot in pink last year, which was somehow treated as a bold choice even now. “I like to dress him in things that don't look like baby clothes,” she explained to British Vogue at the time. “I like to push it. I put him in floral stuff. I put him in hot pink. I love that. I think that fluidity in fashion is best. I always shop in the men's department, you know.”

Since she’s become a lazy dresser like the rest of us moms, Rihanna can focus on the sweats department now.