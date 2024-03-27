As an artist and creator, Rihanna has made a name for herself by being very much her own person. And this is exactly what she wants for her two sons. In a recent interview with Vogue China, the Grammy award-winning singer opened up about her hope that her sons will embrace their “individuality” as they grow up.

Rihanna, who shares 22-month-old son RZA and 7-month-old son Riot Rose with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, opened up to Vogue China about trying to nurture her sons’ sense of individuality in her parenting.

“The most beautiful thing...is that [children] come into the world with their own individuality and sincerity, without any logic or conformity, which usually makes you feel that you must fit into a certain group,” she told the magazine. “It’s really beautiful to see and I want to continue to help them navigate that and make sure that they know they can be whoever they want to be...they should embrace it completely, because it’s beautiful, and it’s unique. I love them just that way.”

Rihanna has spoken before about bucking certain cliched norms in child-rearing, including the concept that she shouldn’t dress her baby boy in pink. Last September, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky posed for a family photo with their two sons, and Riot Rose wore pink. Which oddly seemed to really upset people. Not that she was too concerned. She spoke to British Vogue last year about her son’s style, admitting that she likes to see them follow in their fashion-forward dad’s footsteps. “I like to dress him in things that don't look like baby clothes. I like to push it. I put him in floral stuff. I put him in hot pink. I love that. I think that fluidity in fashion is best. I always shop in the men's department, you know.”

The mom of two knew what her parenting style would be even before she welcomed her first son. She admitted that she would be “psycho” about protecting her sons and their privacy. Something she learned from being an avid watcher of Real Housewives of New York and admiring Teresa Guidice’s parenting. “Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be,” Rihanna told Elle in 2022. “Psycho about it.”

A parenting trait which will hopefully give them room to express their individuality.