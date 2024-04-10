Rihanna Reveals Which Lullabies She Sings To Her Kids & They're Classics

Rihanna’s sons are blessed for so many reasons. First off, their mother cannot stop gushing over how much she adores her baby boys. And then there’s the obvious benefit of having an iconic pop star readily available to sing you lullabies at the drop of a hat. Rihanna recently shared which songs she sings to her sons, and they’re probably songs you sing to your own little ones. So basically, Rihanna is one of us.

The “Diamonds” singer, who is mom to 2-year-old son RZA and 7-month-old son Riot Rose with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, sat down for a chat with her former stylist Mel Ottenberg published in Interview this week, and naturally the topic of her children came up more than once. Like the fact that RZA’s first word was “Hey,” because his mom kept trying to get his attention by saying “Hey” to him. And then the intersection of music and her family.

When asked what songs she sings to her sons, Rihanna gave a seriously wholesome answer. “There’s ‘Penguins Salute,’” she shared. “There’s ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.’ Oh my gosh. RZA gets really emotional about that.”

The proud mom went on to note that RZA is “really into ‘Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes.’”

“‘The Wheels on the Bus’ is a favorite from the beginning till now,” she added. “That’s just a classic. It’s never going out of style. And oh, the new ‘Incy-Wincy Spider,’ because he gets like, ‘Ahh,’ like he thinks I’m going to tickle him when I sing that one. And he has a book about that, so he can put two and two together.”

She might not have included her latest song “Lift Me Up,” which she wrote as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, but we hope she sings it to her sons. It does sound like a lullaby, after all.

Rihanna really has shifted her focus to her sons since becoming a mom, whether she’s singing their favorite songs or making her own wardrobe decisions based on their comfort level. She told Ottenberg in that same interview, “I spend my time getting the kids dressed to death, and then I’m like, ‘What’s the most comfortable outfit to wear around them? What’s not going to feel uncomfortable on their face or on their body or make me feel like I can’t hold them properly?’”

Anything she can do to continue to foster her sons’ sense of individuality and make them comfortable, Rihanna is on board.