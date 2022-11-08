Giving birth changes a person’s body, there is no denying it, and the best thing a new mom can do is embrace that change. Like Rihanna for instance. Rihanna is feeling pretty fantastic about her postpartum body six months after welcoming her first baby. She even has a favorite new body part.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky became parents to a baby boy back in May, and the new mom is reveling in her life with her little one. She’s also reveling in the way his birth changed her body. During her Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show recently, the “Diamonds” singer was asked by a reporter from InStyle which of her body parts was her favorite. A question that same reporter had asked a decade earlier and wanted to know if the answer had changed at all. “Oh yeah, girl. It changed. I guarantee you it changed. I had a baby,” Rihanna told the reporter. “Let's be real.”

So what does she love best about her postpartum body? “My booty. Now it’s my booty because I got one.”

She even shared a quick clip of herself proudly showing off her booty on Instagram as a perfect example of a new mom embracing her changing body.

To be fair, Rihanna already loved her booty even before she became a mom. That same reporter reminded her that the singer gave the same answer 10 years earlier. The new mom took it in stride, pretending to walk off angrily and responding, “How dare me! Well, the answer has not changed.”

There’s a lot to love in Rihanna’s new life as a mom. Like those early morning with her little guy. When asked by Entertainment Tonight if she has any favorite moments with her baby boy, Rihanna said, “Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face! Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they’re just, like, startled. They’re trying to figure out where they’re at. It’s the cutest, it’s my favorite part of the day.”

Perhaps she wakes him up in the morning by singing her new song, “Lift Me Up,” a lullaby she wrote for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in memory of Chadwick Boseman. A new baby, new song, and new booty. Rihanna’s life is really coming up roses.