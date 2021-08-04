Meghan Markle marked a big milestone birthday on Aug. 4. The Duchess of Sussex turned 40, and the royal family really showed up to celebrate her. On social media, of course. While it would be incredible to see a full royal entourage descend on her home in Montecito, California for a big bash, that’s a little unrealistic.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry are expected to celebrate their birthday at home with their two children, 2-year-old son Archie and new baby girl Lilibet “Lili” Diana. There is reportedly a small party in the works being planned by Oprah Winfrey’s own party planner, with Prince Harry buying her a cake from a local bakery to enjoy at her “low-key” festivities.

The mom of two has already been receiving sweet birthday wishes from across the pond from her husband’s family on Wednesday morning. People like Queen Elizabeth, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and her father-in-law Prince Charles. All of them reaching out to wish her well publicly, which will hopefully end rift rumors once and for all. Probably not, but a girl can dream.

Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle is being celebrated by the royal family.

The official royal family Twitter feed, which represents Queen Elizabeth, shared three photos of Meghan Markle. One of her with Prince Harry, another with the queen, and finally a photo of the couple with little Archie. The message read, “Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!” along with a balloon emoji. I like to think Queen Elizabeth chose that emoji herself.

Kate Middleton & Prince William

Meghan’s brother- and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, tweeted a photo of the Duchess of Sussex on a beach from her 2018 royal visit to New Zealand and a message, “Wishing a happy 40th birthday to the Duchess of Sussex” along with a cake emoji. Meghan hasn’t seen the Cambridge family, including her nephews Prince George and Prince Louis nor her niece Princess Charlotte, in person since at least early 2020. As for Meghan’s new baby girl Lilibet, they haven’t yet met her, so their message is especially poignant.

Prince Charles & Camilla Parker-Bowles

Finally Meghan’s father-in-law, the very man who walked her down the aisle to marry Prince Harry in 2018, shared a birthday message along with his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles. The couple wrote, “Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday” along with a balloon emoji.

Whether or not Meghan receives gifts or personal phone calls from the royal family is anyone’s guess. My hope is yes — family is family, royal or not.