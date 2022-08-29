Ryan Reynolds Got All Lovey-Dovey About Blake Lively On Instagram

Blake Lively recently turned 35, and the actor and mom partied her heart out with a white hot bikini, a theme park romp, some sourdough-making, and a pretty fantastic cake. But nothing was sweeter than the tribute that Ryan Reynolds posted to social media, solidifying his role as everyone’s favorite Hollywood husband.

In a recent Instagram post, Reynolds paid tribute to his wife of 10 years with some great shots of the couple and some touching words too. “Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You’re spectacular. I’m not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again. ❤️,” the Deadpool star captioned the post.

In signature Ryan Reynolds fashion, the notorious jokester also slipped in a funny picture of Lively. Nothing says romance like posting a shot of the mother of your kids with some kale strewn across her face to your 44.9 million followers.

Ever the gracious recipient of such birthday-gushing, the star of A Simple Favor jumped into the comments section to return some love. “😊😊♥️ my guy,” the actress wrote.

Lively also hopped onto her own Instagram account to shout out her adoring man and share some BTS gifts from her milestone birthday. In a cute couple’s picture with Cyndi Lauper’s “All Through the Night” playing over it, the Gossip Girl alum doctored her husband’s face with a pink kissy lips sticker and playfully wrote over the story: “...because he’s worth it.”

Blake Lively posts sweet Instagram Story with husband Ryan Reynolds.

The drinks mixing entrepreneur and mom of three has been making the most out of this spin around the sun, when she posted a hot poolside shot in a bikini and then visited the happiest place on earth with her sister, Robyn Lively (who happens to star in the classic ‘80s movie Teen Witch).

These celebrity sisters seem like they have a super fun sibling relationship. In addition to their Disney jaunt, Lively also posted a few pictures to her IG stories of the amazing Adventure Time themed birthday cake that her older sister sent, and the details were pretty sisterly. The pink cake was not only inscribed with the message “Happy Birthday Sweet Sissy,” it also included side-by-side pictures of Lively on a recent red carpet and a throwback from her less glamorous (but still adorable) days.

Blake Lively celebrates her 35th birthday with an amazing cake. Blake Lively celebrates her 35th birthday with an amazing cake. Info 1 /2

Looks like Lively not only hit the funny husband jackpot, she lucked out in the awesome sister department too.