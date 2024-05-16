Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Kids Have Their Own Famous Playdate Squad

Working on John Krasinski’s new family movie IF was basically a big celeb hangout with all The Office star’s famous friends. The movie about imaginary friends stars Ryan Reynolds and features recognizable voices from Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Matt Damon, and many others. So yeah, just buddies hanging out! And Reynolds confirmed that his own four kids are conveniently besties with his friends’ daughters and now we’re all wondering how to get invited into this squad.

Speaking with Access Hollywood at the New York premiere of IF, Reynolds shared that his kids with wife Blake Lively — daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and their fourth child who’s now 1 — are “very close” with a few his co-stars’ children. Specifically Bradley Cooper’s 7-year-old daughter Lea, whom he shares with his ex Irina Shayk, and John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s two daughters, Hazel, 10, and Violet, 7.

“My kids are very close with Bradley’s daughter and John’s two kids,” Reynolds told Access Hollywood. “They all play and hang out.”

The Just Friends actor added, “[My kids] worship at the altar of Hazel and Violet.”

John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds at the New York premiere of IF on May 13, 2024. Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Images

Indeed, Reynolds talked about their close friendship again in a different interview with Entertainment Tonight. “My kids are obsessed with [Krasinski’s] kids. They’re all friends and they hang out,” he told the outlet, calling Krasinski’s daughters “literally the most imaginative, incredible” kids.

One of those playdates may include a screening on IF, which Krasinski told Collider he made specifically for his daughters. “IF is a movie that I made for my kids because I don’t think they’re allowed to see A Quiet Place; Emily calls it PG-40, ‘You’ll get to see it when you’re 40!’ So I had to make a movie that they could see, and I’m really, really excited about it,” Krasinski said.

As for Reynolds, he told E! News his kids are “psyched” to see the final product. “My kids are psyched to see it, which is so nice. Cause you always want your kids to pay attention to what you do,” he told the outlet. “And I think when they see movies being made, it’s so agonizingly slow and boring. So when they see something condensed down to an hour and 45 minutes, it’s pretty wild for them.”

IF premieres in theaters on May 17.