Of Course Ryan Reynolds Cracked A Dad Joke About Getting Vaccinated

In true corny dad form, Ryan Reynolds tweeted about getting the COVID-19 vaccine with a joke. As excited as he probably is to get vaccinated, it is just so in keeping with his personality to share the news with a dad joke. And it was a pretty good one, to give him his full credit.

The Deadpool actor has really embraced his goofy side ever since becoming a dad to three girls, 6-year-old James, 4-year-old Inez, and 1-year-old Betty, with wife Blake Lively. Sure, he can get serious and introspective sometimes, as he did last year when he opened up about how much he loves being a dad of girls. “I love being a girl dad," he told Access Hollywood. "I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would have imagined. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers. I'm the youngest of four boys so for me to have three daughters has been such a wild ride and I love every second of it."

Still, he can’t help but crack a joke now and then. As he did when he got his COVID-19 vaccine this week. Alongside a picture of him masked up and wearing a pink beanie while getting the shot, he tweeted, “Finally got 5G.”

Ryan Reynolds had a dad joke for getting COVID-19 vaccine.

For anyone who doesn’t know what Reynolds is hinting at here, there have been rampant conspiracies online that the various COVID-19 vaccines carry 5G microchips and that the 5G technology somehow causes the coronavirus, as reported by Mashable. These theories have been widely debunked by scientists, as the BBC has explained, but conspiracy theories are rarely stopped by scientific evidence. And so it has been with the 5G conspiracy.

Fortunately there are dads like Ryan Reynolds out there poking fun at the 5G conspiracy while getting their vaccine. And he is being applauded for his latest dad joke on social media, with one social media user teasing, “Does Bill Gates receive an email immediately that you are now his slave or...?” Another wrote, “Is this the real story on how you become Green Lantern?”

Reynolds has made quite a reputation for himself as a dad joke connoisseur ever since welcoming daughter James in 2016. In fact, a tweet appeared to get the ball rolling. “Being a father is the single greatest feeling on earth,” he tweeted in July 2016. “Not including those wonderful years I spent without a child, of course.”

Now that he is vaccinated against COVID-19, let’s see if those dad jokes will continue. Hopefully the 5G microchip doesn’t affect his sense of humor.