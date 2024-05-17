Bluey has become one of those shows that you can just mention at preschool pick-up and literally every parent will know what you’re talking about. Not all of us are PAW Patrol homes and not all of our kids are into princesses, but Bluey? Oh, it’s a thing. And sometimes the parents know it because they watch it without their kids — like Ryan Reynolds, apparently.

Making the rounds on the press circuit for his latest movie, IF, a family film about imaginary friends written and directed by John Krasinski, Reynolds appeared on Sunrise, an Australian morning talk show, with Krasinski and castmate Steve Carell. Australia is, of course, the birthplace of Bluey, and the hosts of the show couldn’t resist asking the cast of IF if they were fans of the show.

Carell shared that he has heard of it, but never watched it. Reynolds, however, shared that not only has he heard of Bluey, but he actually heard about it from Krasinski. “Bluey's great. I actually learned about Bluey from John,” Reynolds said. “I watch it. My kids don’t even. But it’s me that watches it. My kids only watch World War II documentaries.”

Carell added that this is the sign of a good show — if you’re willing to watch it when your kids aren’t even into it — and I truly think it’s the perfect explanation of Bluey. So many parents I know are mega Bluey fans while their toddlers or big kids or whoever “should” be watching it are totally uninterested. Bluey has that great mix of fun kid moments and themes and subtle nods to parenthood that the parents just get, and I’m with Reynolds — I watch a lot of Bluey without my kids.

Now whether or not Reynolds and Blake Lively’s children are actually watching World War II documentaries, I can not say. But Reynolds also shared in the interview that his kids’ own version of an imaginary friend was “a present dad,” so here’s to hoping he gets a movie-making break for a bit to hang with his kids. Even it’s to watch an hour-long special on D-Day so he can catch up on Bluey after bedtime.