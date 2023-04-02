Wackadoo! Bluey's Hometown Has A Really Cute Nickname

If there’s one element of Bluey we can all agree on, it’s that the Heeler family is living an enviable life. First off, they get to be dogs so that’s pretty great. But also, Bandit, Chili, Bluey, and Bingo are truly living a fabulous coastal life. Constant sunshine, lots of greenery, access to beaches on a regular basis. You can’t help but watch the show with your kids and think, where is Bluey from? And how can I move there immediately? Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is Bluey from? The Heeler family’s accent gives a big hint.

No massive surprise to hear that Bluey and her family are Australian, of course. Especially since mom Chili was featured on the cover of InStyle Australia as an Australian icon where she was photographed laying on the beach in a perfect replica of The Sunbaker from 1937. This is the most Australian thing to happen to anyone, anywhere.

Then there’s the fact that Robert Irwin, son of the late great Crocodile Hunter, voiced a dog on the series called Alfie. That’s extra Australian. So the Heeler family accent, the friends, and Chili’s recent photo shoot gave us the country. But where exactly in Australia?

What city does Bluey live in?

Bluey and her family reside in the city of Brisbane, which is the capital of Queensland and situated, you guessed it, right on the coast. The Bluey website actually offers some behind-the-scenes looks at how the cartoon incorporates the city, which is the third most populated in Australia. Like when Bluey and her family visit a mall, for instance, or go to the park to play on the slide, or even go for a ride on a giant carousel. All of these are real places in Brisbane. And if you really want to feel like a local, just call it “Brissie.”

What is Bluey’s hometown like?

Bluey and her family live in an incredibly charming house that looks to be in the pricey neighborhood of Paddington, based on some serious sleuthing on TikTok. Now, this TikTok user has some questions about how an archaeologist and airport security worker afford such a place on their salaries, but if you think you want to head down under for a visit you can most assuredly find somewhere cheaper. Perhaps stay close to one of the many, many beaches in Brisbane to enjoy a little surf time. Or if beaches aren’t your thing, you can visit the themed gardens of Mt. Coot-tha and catch the sunrise over the city. Or explore Brissie’s rich aboriginal culture. There’s loads to do, as you already know from Bluey.

Bluey TV

Of course, flights to Australia are long and costly from the United States and almost everywhere other than New Zealand. So checking out Bluey’s hometown will take some serious planning. And saving. And hoping your kids don’t grow out of Bluey before you can afford it.

Although let’s get real here; the trip would be for you as much as them. So go ahead and start planning.