Michelle & Barack Obama Shared Rare Photos Of Sasha For Her 23rd Birthday

Michelle and Barack Obama commemorated a big event on Monday. Their youngest daughter Sasha celebrated her 23rd birthday, and her proud parents couldn’t help sharing photos of their daughter on Instagram for her big day.

Michelle Obama, who also shares 25-year-old daughter Malia with the former president, took to Instagram with a mother/daughter photo taken on what looks to be a balcony. In the photo, Sasha is wearing a colorful skirt with a matching top and some amazing rainbow heels, while the former First Lady is in black flowy pants and a black top.

“Happy birthday, Sasha! You make me so incredibly proud,” the Becoming author captioned her Instagram post on June 10. “Hope this year brings you everything you want and more. Love you.”

The mom of two has really been enjoying this stage of her daughters’ lives, especially as the two sisters have become “best friends” who live together in Los Angeles where they’ve been known to host their parents for pre-dinner cocktails. “They had invited us over before dinner to have cocktails at their apartment and they had prepared a charcuterie tray and tried to make two very weak martinis,” Michelle told Robin Roberts in 2022. An evening that feels very much on brand for the photo she shared of the two of them for Sasha’s birthday.

President Barack Obama, on the other hand, chose to post a throwback photo from when Sasha was a little girl to celebrate her birthday. Which could tell us that he might be feeling a little nostalgic as his youngest daughter turns 23, a feeling most of us know all too well.

“Happy birthday, Sasha! It’s been such a joy to watch you make your own way in the world…and you’re just getting started,” the proud dad wrote on Instagram.

This isn’t the first time Barack Obama has gotten a little bit nostalgic for his daughter’s birthday. “Happy birthday, Sasha!” Barack Obama wrote on X, formerly Twitter, back in 2022 when he shared a baby photo. “I have loved watching you grow into the intelligent, beautiful, and caring young woman you’ve become. And no matter how old you get — you’ll always be my baby girl. Look at those cheeks!”

Birthdays are like that for parents. Sometimes you can’t help but get a little nostalgic.