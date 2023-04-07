Mr. Schneebly’s class is back in session, folks. School of Rock turns 20 years old this year and to celebrate the beloved comedy’s milestone, the whole band is getting back together. Jack Black, who played struggling guitarist and fake fourth-grade substitute teacher Dewey Finn in the 2003 flick, confirmed that the School of Rock cast will reunite for the movie’s 20th anniversary.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Black said that he and all the kids from School of Rock, who are now in their 30s believe it or not, will get together to celebrate the movie’s 20th anniversary this fall. School of Rock premiered on Sept. 24, 2003.

“All those kids — dig this — they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they’re all, like, 30,” Black told Entertainment Tonight. Students in Dewey Finn’s class included Miranda Cosgrove as Summer, Maryam Hassan as Tomika, Rivkah Reyes as Katie, and Brian Falduto as Billy. The movie also starred Joan Cusack as Roz, Sarah Silverman as Patty, and Mike White — you know, the mastermind behind The White Lotus — as Ned Schneebly.

“We’re gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary,” he added in the same interview. “We like to jam. I’m looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from School of Rock.”

The year was 2003 and we all wanted to be in Dewey Finn’s class. Brendan Mcdermid/EPA/Shutterstock

Black, who most recently voiced Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, also told Entertainment Tonight that he will “100%” post pictures and videos from the cast reunion on social media. Now if they recreate the “Telling Off Schneebly” scene when Billy says “you’re tacky and I hate you,” then we’ll really hit the jackpot.

Despite coming out 20 years ago, an especially moving moment from School of Rock recently resurfaced. In 2021, a clip from the movie went viral on Twitter for the powerful body positive message it delivered. In the scene, Tomika tells Dewey she’s nervous to sing on stage “cause’ I’m fat” and Dewey helps boost her confidence by telling just how talented she is, comparing her to Aretha Franklin. The scene also features one of Black’s most memorable lines from the movie: “I like to eat, is that such a crime?”

“This scene is more revolutionary than I think they even knew and it really stuck with me as a child. Especially the last line,” animation director and illustrator Hamish Steele wrote on Twitter when sharing the clip.

It’s no surprise that School of Rock has a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, Black was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in the movie, which many consider his best role of all time. It’s a classic and Mr. Schneebly’s Instagram posts from the reunion can’t come soon enough.