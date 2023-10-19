Scott Disick’s dating life was a big part of the storyline in the most recent episode of The Kardashians on Hulu. Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian appeared on his doorstep, ready to play matchmakers for the single dad of three. And when his 11-year-old daughter Penelope came wandering in during the conversation, she offered a bit of insight into what her dad should be looking for in a new partner. Top of mind for young Penelope Disick? Someone age appropriate. She’s had it with his habit of dating younger women, and to her dad’s credit, he actually kind of agreed.

Penelope, who Scott shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian along with 13-year-old son Mason and 8-year-old son Reign, was called into a family meeting about Scott Disick’s love life by her aunt Khloé during Thursday’s episode. Kris and Khloé were at Scott’s house to talk to him about doing some matchmaking for him, and Khloé said to Penelope, “I want to talk to a matchmaker for your dad. What qualities should we look for in a girl?”

The 11-year-old barely even needed to think about it. “Older,” she answered, with her aunt confirming, “Older than what he’s used to.” When Khloé told Penelope that Scott was thinking late 20s, his daughter said, “No, 20s? You’re 40! You’re not going to date someone 19!”

To be fair to Penelope, Scott Disick has a well-earned reputation for dating women much younger than him. He dated Bella Thorne in 2017 when she was just 18 years old and started dating Sofia Richie later that year when she was just 19 years old. So Penelope knows what she’s talking about.

Scott responded that he “would” still date a 19-year-old even though he is 40 years old, but finally understands it’s “not a good look.” So that’s growth, I guess?

The 11-year-old doesn’t just give her dad the business over his dating practices. She also had lots to say about her mom Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker’s constant PDA, telling them during an episode of The Kardashians to please “not kiss in French again” when they were making out at the dinner table.

Perhaps Penelope holds the secret to her parents’ future romantic happiness. She did say that she wanted her dad to find a girlfriend during the most recent episode, adding that this woman could be “pretty” and might want her to “go to the gym” because she figures her dad needs a little motivation. Clearly she has his best interests at heart.