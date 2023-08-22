Olympia Ohanian’s dream of being a big sister has officially come true. Tennis great Serena Williams has given birth to her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian, and now their house is “teaming with love.”

On Tuesday, Ohanian took to Twitter to announce the birth of his second child with Williams along with some precious photos of the new family. He also shared the name of his second daughter, Adira River Ohanian.

“Welcome, Adira River Ohanian,” the proud father tweeted. “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama.”

Ohanian went on to share that he was grateful to his wife for giving him “another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT,” as well as thanking the medical staff who were present at the time of his second daughter’s birth. Ohanian added photos of the new family of four as well as two photos of 5-year-old daughter Olympia meeting her baby sister for the first time.

“I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister,” he wrote before adding a Bible quote from the Book of Isaiah, “‘Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.’”

While neither Williams nor Ohanian shared details of Adira’s birth, the new mom appears to be doing really well as she created a sweet little TikTok video of her two girls and her husband with the caption, “Welcome my beautiful angel.”

Williams and Ohanian first told the world that they were expecting their second child at the Met Gala in May, months after the tennis champ announced she would be stepping back from the sport to expand her family. Something her daughter Olympia couldn’t wait to see happen. When her parents told her that she was going to be a big sister in a video they shared on YouTube, Olympia joyfully ran around the house and then asked her mom, “Are you kidding me?”

Now just three months later, Olympia’s wish to be a big sister has come true. It was a long time coming for Williams and Ohanian. The new mom wrote in an essay for Vogue in 2022 that the couple had already been trying to have another baby for a year, which means little Adira’s arrival has been anxiously awaited for two years. Now she is here, and the whole family looks completely overjoyed.