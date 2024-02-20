Serena Williams Posted A Relatable TikTok Of Her Pumping Breast Milk At 4 A.M.

Serena Williams was up at 4 a.m. recently, but not for any kind of glamorous celebrity party or anything. No, the tennis champion took to TikTok to share a video of her early morning moment in her bathroom, where she was up pumping breast milk for baby daughter Adira and counting down the minutes until she could go back to bed. Because 4 a.m. is no joke, no matter who you are.

Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, last August, making 5-year-old daughter Olympia a big sister. The former tennis champion has regularly taken to social media to share little updates about her life since retiring from tennis to focus on her family of four, and her most recent TikTok is one of her most relatable yet.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve woken up at 4 a.m. having to pump, but here I am,” Williams says to the camera. She went on to point out some cream smeared on her cheek and noted that “this was my spa treatment,” because why not do a little double-tasking if you’re up already?

Not that Williams was planning on staying awake for the day. “I’ve got 30 minutes, then I’m going back to sleep,” she said with her eyes half closed and the sound of her breast pump working away in the background.

Williams has really been focusing on being grateful for everything motherhood has brought her the second time around, including her “super soldier” breast milk, some of which she recently donated while visiting New York City. Certainly, she herself has used her breast milk to treat a sunburn for both her and daughter Olympia, so it makes sense that she would want to pump some.

She has also been appreciating her postpartum body since giving birth to Adira. Williams took to Instagram to share a lovely post about appreciating her postpartum body and all that it does, writing that she loves “that I smell like milk — that milk sustains @adiraohanian. I love getting to know a new version of my body. It is a change, but it’s a change that has been well worth it.”

Even if that change means getting up at 4 a.m. to pump for her daughter. She’s clearly still so grateful.