Serena Williams Shares In Video That She Donated Her "Super Soldier" Breast Milk

Serena Williams really got into the spirit of giving this holiday season. After a recent visit to New York City, the mom of two donated some of her surplus breast milk to families who might need it. And now some baby out there is going to benefit from her “super soldier” breast milk, so let’s watch this space for a baby who suddenly has an incredible tennis serve.

In a video posted on Instagram, Williams shared that she was “really excited to donate some breast milk that I have left over from my trip to New York to people who really need it.” The tennis champ, who welcomed second daughter Adira with husband Alexis Ohanian in August, shared a video of a freezer full of bags of breast milk ready to be donated and noted that her donation “will be anonymous, but super excited to just help in some way.”

Williams explained in the caption of her video that she had been in New York City with a surplus of breast milk, and opted to donate it rather than bring it home. “On a recent trip to NY I had left over [sic] breast milk. After going through a screening I was able to donate it instead of taking the milk home,” she said. “I know so many amazing women that adopt or are unable to make milk. It felt amazing.

The tennis pro also pointed out that “someone out there is getting some super soldier milk,” and her followers are very excited for whoever that might be.

One follower wrote that “some kids backhand just got stronger,” while another mom asked for some for her teenager, “Can I have some? My 17 year old will have it with her cornflakes (she’s a tennis player and needs this extra Serena Push Power Milk).” One mom said, “With your diet and who you are I would drink that milk myself.”

All jokes aside, several people thanked Williams for doing the important work of donating breast milk, with one parent writing, “This made me teary. My premature twins lived on donated milk for their first month. So grateful for women like you! (and really wish it had been yours!!)”

Even Williams herself has acknowledged the power of her breast milk, using it to try to help soothe a recent sunburn for herself and her 6-year-old daughter Olympia. She said it worked, and obviously we believe her.