Serena Williams Wore Her 4-Month-Old Baby During A Work Meeting & We Love Her Even More

It’s no secret that Serena Williams is a multitasker of epic proportions. She is a tennis champion, an entrepreneur, and recently became a mom of two when she welcomed her baby girl Adira with husband Alexis Ohanian. Naturally, when someone wears that many hats and has that many roles, every once in a while there will be some crossover. And how did Williams handle it when she had to sit in on a business meeting mere months after giving birth? She wore her baby girl at that meeting like the absolute boss we’ve always known her to be.

Williams welcomed daughter Adira River Ohanian in August, making 6-year-old Olympia a very excited big sister and, of course, doubling her workload as a mom. And as per usual, she is handling this change in her life like an absolute champ. Recently, her venture capital fund, Serena Ventures, took to Twitter to share what a day in the life of this working mom looks like in a behind the scenes look at her work day. And mostly it looks like she is working in her office, wearing baby Adira, rocking her back and forth to settle her baby girl while simultaneously deciding whether or not to invest in a start-up company. All while looking serene and relaxed. Maybe that’s where her name comes from.

In the background, just as a reminder that Williams has always been an absolute queen raising queens, was her Vogue cover with daughter Olympia when she was a baby.

Williams’ fans were impressed by her natural prowess at multitasking but also less than surprised. “Mamas work is never done your doing great Queen,” wrote one person on Twitter, while another added, “Of course the GOAT is Super Mom.”

The former Olympian and her Reddit co-founder husband were both super excited to welcome baby Adira, with Williams announcing her retirement from tennis in an effort to grow her family last year. “In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family,” she wrote in a 2022 essay for Vogue. “I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.”

Now that Adira has safely arrived, her mom is just bringing her with her everywhere. Strapped to her chest on a work call.