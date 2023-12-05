Serena Williams Shares TikTok Of Her Using Breast Milk To Soothe Sunburn Under Her Eyes

Is there anything breast milk can’t do? Not according to Serena Williams. The tennis great recently said that she used breast milk to treat painful sunburn on her face for a week and it helped give her some relief.

In a TikTok shared on Monday, the mom of two told her followers that she had somehow managed to get a sunburn under her eye. “So I completely got burned under my eye... don’t ask ... I have sensitive skin, I was in the sun ... long story,” Williams explained before adding that she was planning to try a somewhat unusual fix for her sunburn. “Anyways, I’m trying some breast milk. It works for my kid. Like they say put breast milk on everything and I have a lot extra, so I’m gonna try it for a week or so under my eye and see how it goes.”

Williams, 42, said that she felt the benefits straight away. “I mean, it already feels better, because it hurts!” Williams said in the video as she applied some breast milk under her eye with a cotton pad. “All right, I’ll let you guys know how it goes.” Apparently it went pretty well, because Williams wrote an update in the caption, “OK is this totally weird??? I have to say after a week of using MY breast milk under my eye, it worked! I’m dying to hear your thoughts.”

Williams, who welcomed her second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, with husband Alexis Ohanian back in August, might be on to something by using breast milk on her sunburn. Breast milk has been used to soothe anything from diaper rash to eczema, according to a 2019 study, although with varying degrees of success in trials. While there has not yet been any scientific evidence to conclusively back up other uses for breast milk, it certainly can’t hurt to try. And now breast milk’s healing properties have gotten a ringing endorsement from Serena Williams herself.

The mom of two recently gave a behind-the-scenes look at the realities of pumping breast milk for her baby girl on TikTok, first sharing a glamorous look from an event before sharing a video of herself sitting down to pump, sighing with exhaustion. Both Adira and Olympia have enjoyed the soothing benefits of that pumped breast milk their mom’s body is working so hard to create. Who could blame Williams for testing it out on herself?